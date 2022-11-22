My family farm is falling apart. The problems are a laundry list of “what not to do”. For years we’ve struggled financially which led to us borrowing money from larger corporations that were tied into agriculture in some way. These large conglomerates have in return injected themselves into daily farm life gaining control. They are making decisions around in a boardroom hours away with no regard to real world daily needs on the farm. They have imposed a myriad off fees, permits and memberships that take dollars from my pocket. I have little to no say in how these fees are handled or spent.
The board of trustee’s decided this past year to make a more concise effort to boost their public image in light of backlash. They decided to offer a program they deemed “Neighbor Farms”. In theory the plan was to essentially open a portion of my farm to all neighbors with the ideal that each person would have open access to a half acre for growth of a specific crop. In harvest time each family would take a set amount of each of the crops resulting in a plentiful varied harvest for all. This idealistic plan failed miserably when those who contributed nothing reaped the same benefits as those sweating it out in the July heat.
This result was predictable but the ruling parties from the corporation has determined that the failure was due to the lack of land contributed to grow crops on. They cited lack of land, lack of oversight and equipment that isn’t up to par. Going into spring they have determined that I’ll need to pay a additional fee for a inspector to oversee the equipment, land preparation and maintenance leading into crop season. I don’t agree with the direction we’re heading in the least but they hold sway over me because I’ve got in bed with them. They control so many of the daily aspects of the farm I feel I need to ask permission to make a new road to the back pasture.
Many of you reading along at this point are skeptical that such shenanigans could happen in our rual community. You are correct; kinda. The above story itself is a falsehood. A complete fabrication but the principals behind it are far from a tall tale. If you replace the fictional corporation with government and the farm with our daily life the shenanigans seem tame in comparison. We have allowed big government to become everything from a food handout, step-dad, retirement planner, babysitter, security system, landlord and so much more. They have their hooks in us so deep that we ask for permission to urinate on our own property. Between taxes, fines, regulations and permits we are in a state where we must kiss the ring to appease our masters for allowing us to drive our own vehicle legally on a highway we pay for to a courthouse to pay rent on land your grandparents paid for 75 years ago. The government has long ago become too large to be truly focused on the needs of the nation.
There isn’t a daily activity we partake in that isn’t dabbled in by government on some level and much of it viewed by them through the lens of generating revenue. We have allowed them to use every real and manifested “crisis” to intrude more into our daily life under the guise of assistance. Their unnecessary intruding is so commonplace we’ve become accustomed to it never questioning why. We wouldn’t tolerate blind mismanagement of our life or finances by a spouse, family member or boss but we’ve been groomed to shrug it off from political leaders. We must hold them accountable. Question every dollar spent and look deep at every measure proposed. Vote like our future depends on it, because it truly does.
