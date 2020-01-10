According to documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Dustin D. Farmer, 31, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment on several charges. The court appearance stems from Farmer’s arrest on December 31, 2019 by Deputy Zach Bryant. Bryant’s citation documenting the arrest states that he was patrollingon Begley Road when he got behind a white 1996 Dodge RAM. Officer Bryant wrote that the truck was “all over the roadway and almost ran out of the road several times.” Bryant turned on his lights and sirens but Farmer did not stop. After approximately a mile, Farmer pulled into a driveway and exited the vehicle. Bryant placed Farmer under arrest and asked why he was running away. Farmer responded that he was trying to make it to his brother’s house and pull over there. Deputy Bryant asked Farmer if there was anything on his person or in his vehicle and he responded “No”. Deputy Bryant searched Farmer’s person and located a wallet. Farmer said he didn’t have any money in the wallet. However, Deputy Bryant went to the money section of the wallet and, according to the citation, Farmer became agitated and advised Bryant that there was nothing in there. Upon searching, Deputy Bryant found $31 in US currency. In between some of the bills, Bryant located a small baggie with a white residue inside. Upon inspecting the bottom of the wallet, Deputy Bryant found a small tied baggie with what appeared to be crytal meth inside. By this time, KSP Trooper Scott Townsley had arrived to provide assistance. Trooper Townsley ran the KY plate on the vehicle and advised that the plate had been cancelled by the KY DOT for failure to maintain insurance. After tailing with Farmer he agreed to do a standrad field sobriety test (SFST). Deputy Bryant noted in the citation that Farmer showed signs of impairment through nystagmus (Nystagmus is a vision condition in which the eyes make repetitive, uncontrolled movements. These movements often result in reduced vision and depth perception and can affect balance and coordination. These involuntary eye movements can occur from side to side, up and down, or in a circular pattern.) In addition, Farmer demonstrated a lack of smooth pursuit and wouldn’t hold his eyes at maximum deviation. During the walk and turn, Farmer also showed signs of impairment. Farmer was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was read Implied Consent. Farmer advised that he did not want to contact a lawyer and he also refused a blood draw. Farmer pled not guilty at the arraignment to the following charges: 1) reckless driving, 2) fleeing or evading police, 1st degree, 3) Operating motor vehicle under/Influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. .08, 4) possesion of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), 5) drug paraphernalia - buy/posses, 6) failure to produce insurance card, 7) no/expired registration plates, 8) no/expired KY registration receipt and 9) failure to wear seat belts. The court ordered a pre-trial suspension of his license and scheduled a preliminary hearing for February 03, 2020. Farmer is currently being detained at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $2,500 cash bond.
breaking featured top story
FARMER ARRESTED ON ALLEGED DRUG CHARGES AND DUI
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
-
-
Latest News
- FARMER ARRESTED ON ALLEGED DRUG CHARGES AND DUI
- Flood Temporarily Closes Eberle Road Bridge
- Hard Work and Faith: Celebrating a Governor's Pardon
- Obituary for Virgil Wayne Powell
- Obituary for Maudie Alexander
- City of McKee Prepares Ordinance for City Alcohol Sales
- New Year - New Beginnings (Celebrating a Governor's Pardon)
- Too Big, Too Strong, Too Fast
Most Popular
Articles
- City of McKee Prepares Ordinance for City Alcohol Sales
- New Year - New Beginnings (Celebrating a Governor's Pardon)
- Community Mourns Loss of Dedicated First Responder
- Deadline Approaching for Jackson Energy Washington Leadership Program
- Lady Generals 2-1 in Lady Redound Christmas Bash
- Obituary for Virgil Wayne Powell
- Fugitive Remains at Large After Two County Chase Ends in Jackson County
- Judge Gabbard: A Look Back at 2019
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.