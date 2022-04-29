Farry Marie Lakes was born July 29, 1938, in Estill County and departed this life Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Johnny & Hannah (Sparks) Marcum.
On July 26, 1957, Farry married the love of her life, Elmer Lakes of McKee, and to this union was born eight children, Johnny (Connie) Lakes of Mt. Vernon, Wanda (Mike) Tillery of McKee, Brenda (Harold) Fox of McKee, Patricia (Darel) Gray of London, Jeff (Sherry) Lakes of McKee, Jerry (Squeaky) Lakes of McKee, Jimmy (Shannon) Lakes of Madison County and Jackie (Anita) Lakes of Lexington. She is also survived by two brothers, Poodle (Jeanette) Marcum of Louisville and Marvin (Frances) Marcum of Irvine and by three sisters, Gearl (Kenneth) Hembree of Berea, Elizabeth (Lanny) Turner of Ohio and Alma Jenkins of Richmond. Farry was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Farry was also preceded in death by a great great grandchild, Alyssa Marie Lakes and by the following siblings, Chester, Leonard, Delbert, Lester, Cecil, Glenn, Hazel, Allie & Della Marcum, Mary Isaacs, and Sue Hurley.
Farry was a member of the Wind Cave Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday, April 25, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with her son Bro. Jimmy Lakes officiating. Burial will follow in the William Riley Lakes Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Gray, Doc, Albert, Keevin & Chad Fox, Trevor Lakes, Billy & Jimmy Ray. Honorary pallbearers were Jason, Kendall & Jacob Lakes, Jonathan & Andrew Young & Jon Turpin. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
