A Jackson County man has been charged by Federal authorities with illegally trafficking in turtles, which are valued as pets in China. Christopher Cool, of Jackson County, allegedly told a friend he was making big money selling turtles.
“I sell box turtles to rich Chinese people in New York for a hundred bucks EACH and up . . . and I have an endless supply of them here . . . .” Cool wrote to a friend on social media in July 2020, according to an affidavit in the case.
Jimmy Barna, a special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, swore out a complaint charging Cool with wildlife trafficking in violation of federal law and conspiracy.
Barna said in his sworn statement that that case against Cool began in July 2020 with a tip that Cool was illegally buying turtles from “multiple” people.
Clint Cox, an officer with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, checked on the tip and found 246 Eastern Box Turtles at Cool’s house, Barna said.
The turtles fall under a treaty that protects fish, wildlife and plants that could be imperiled by the demands of the international market. They can’t be imported or exported in the U.S. without the approval of federal wildlife authorities, according to the affidavit.
Barna said when he went to Cool’s house the next day, he saw more than 200 Eastern Box Turtles in a screened-in area of the house with water on the floor, as well as shipping supplies.
Cool said he had been in the reptile trade for more than 20 years, but got started selling large amounts of eastern box turtles after he posted a picture of one on a turtle group’s Facebook page and a man offered him $150 for it, according to the affidavit.
Cool said he caught the turtles in the wild himself at first, but as two buyers stepped up their orders he started having to pay people to catch turtles for him.
Cool said he was routinely shipping 30 to 60 turtles at a time to the two buyers, whom he met online and believed to be Asian men in the New York City area, Barna said.
Barna calculated from shipping and payment records that Cool sent a total of 599 turtles to his two primary buyers between July 2019 and July 2020, at a price of $62,219, plus 70 other turtles to a buyer in Pennsylvania for $7,000, according to the affidavit.
