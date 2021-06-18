Team Kentucky Fund

Gov. Beshear said Thursday that, while the federal eviction moratorium is ending June 30, Kentucky’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund (HHERF) is open until Sept. 30, 2022 and has about $200 million left to assist Kentuckians with up to 15 months of rent and utilities. To date, Team Kentucky has helped Kentuckians with more than 5,500 rent and utility payments totaling more than $20.3 million in assistance. Just last week, the Kentucky Housing Corporation, an important partner in administering the HHERF, paid out more than $2 million from the fund to Kentuckians in need, which is up 15% from the week before.

