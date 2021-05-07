Gov. Beshear announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency made 16 additional Kentucky counties eligible for public assistance after severe storms and flooding Feb. 27-March 14.
The counties include: Bell, Calloway, Clark, Edmonson, Graves, Harlan, Leslie, Letcher, Menifee, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Union and Whitley. Clay and Estill counties also were awarded public assistance; these two counties were already designated for individual assistance. These counties reached the qualifying threshold after the initial submission of the request for a Major Disaster Declaration and before the declaration was granted.
