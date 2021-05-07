Flooding

 

Gov. Beshear announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency made 16 additional Kentucky counties eligible for public assistance after severe storms and flooding Feb. 27-March 14.

The counties include: Bell, Calloway, Clark, Edmonson, Graves, Harlan, Leslie, Letcher, Menifee, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Union and Whitley. Clay and Estill counties also were awarded public assistance; these two counties were already designated for individual assistance. These counties reached the qualifying threshold after the initial submission of the request for a Major Disaster Declaration and before the declaration was granted.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you