Jamie Strong, Jackson County EMA, Director announced that FEMA staff would be at the Jackson County Emergency Operations Center this week to help those seeking individual assistance regarding flood damages to their property resulting from the flooding that occurred at the end of February 2021.
FEMA representatives will be available to help this coming Thursday (July 01st), Friday (July 02nd), and Saturday (July 03rd) from 8:00 AM until 6:00 PM each day. If you have flood damage from the Feb.28/March 1 storms you may apply.
Strong emphasized that you do not have to be a resident of Jackson County to register at this location. FEMA staff will be on scene to help you get registered, answer questions, and to help upload documents.
The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is located at 1901 McCammon Ridge Road, McKee, KY.
Note: Please use the parking lot between the EOC and the Jackson County Detention Center. Signage will be in place to direct you to the correct area. If you have any questions please contact Jamie Strong (cell) 606-493-8443, (office) 606-287-9100, or message Strong on the Jackson County Emergency Management Facebook page.
