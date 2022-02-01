Registration is now open for this Wednesday's episode of #FiberforBreakfast, with Keith Gabbard, CEO of PRTC - Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative: https://bit.ly/FFB22F
Join the discussion as we welcome Keith Gabbard to #FiberforBreakfast. Keith is the CEO of PRTC - Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative, nestled in the foothills of Appalachia and the center of the Daniel Boone National Forest in Eastern Kentucky. Under Keith's direction as CEO, PRTC has grown from being a telephone only provider, to becoming a broadband and HDTV cable provider, utilizing a state-of-the-art 100% FTTH network completed in 2014.
With this network, gigabit capable internet is available to every home and business in both Jackson and Owsley Counties. This has been a game changer. Tune in to learn how #fiberbroadband created economic opportunities and provided these communities with accessible education, healthcare, and entertainment.
PRTC, dubbed "The People's Fiber Network," was selected as a recipient of one of NTCA’s Smart Rural Community awards and has been designated by NTCA as a certified Gigabit community. PRTC is one of only a handful of Telecom providers in the country with both designations.
#broadband #digitaldivide #digitalequity#easternky #jacksoncounty #owsleycounty
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.