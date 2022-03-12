We are getting a little rain to reduce the serious potential for forest fires in our area. When the wind is blowing, a small fire can burn out of control almost instantly. It is not a good time to burn trash, burn off an embankment, or do anything with a fire. We have had several fires get completely out of control in a matter of minutes. If a home or a barn is destroyed because of someone recklessly starting a fire, there could be a serious civil matter for someone. Please be careful!
Gasoline will be $4.00 per gallon by the end of the week. Our cruisers average around 15 to 18 miles per gallon. Therefore, if we have to travel from the south end to the north end of the county for a call, it will cost the Sheriff's Office around $8.00 -$12.00 for the trip. Our budget is going to be completely destroyed with the costs of fuel. We want the public to know our dilemma because we must, out of sheer necessity, cut back on all unnecessary travel until this fuel emergency is under control. If you have a complaint and wish to speak to an officer, please leave a good number so we can contact you by phone. In many cases we can take care of your problem without actually showing up in person. When necessary, for true emergencies that require a response, we will absolutely come to your aide. We will look into ways to seek donations from the public to help us handle this emergency, and we will continue to look for grants or other means to keep our office running and to provide services that the people deserve.
Garbage complaints are on the rise again. You can do a great service for the county if you will pick up the trash on your own property and clean up the roadway for 100 yards on each side of your driveway. We have a beautiful county, but we have far too much garbage lying around. Help us all out.
Tax season for 2021 is nearly done. We will turn all unpaid taxes over to the County Clerk on April 18, 2022, so if you have not yet paid your property taxes please take care of it as soon as possible.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and five calls for service. We investigated five traffic accidents, opened two criminal cases and arrested three individuals on various criminal matters. Our court security team waited on the courts and served a volume of papers. We continue to ask for your thoughts and prayers for the safety of our personnel. Thank you.
