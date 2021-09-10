Kentucky tourism officials are offering a new incentive for state residents to get vaccinated.
The initiative called Vax and Visit launched Thursday and allows permanent Kentucky residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination to enter drawings for travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks, Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Mike Berry said.
There will be 30 drawings for gift certificates that will include golf rounds, overnight lodging and campground stays, he said.
The drawings also raise awareness of how Kentucky residents can get vaccinated, officials said.
“Offering vaccine incentives to Kentucky State Parks will not only boost travel revenue in local communities, but also ensure that Kentucky continues to be seen as a safe travel destination post pandemic," Berry said.
Winners will be selected beginning Sept. 9 and the final drawing will take place on Oct. 7.
Today, Gov. Beshear announced the first round of winners from the Vax and Visit Kentucky incentive program, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet’s program to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering in-state travel incentives.
The winners are:
- Michael James of Flemingsburg,
- Gladys Hutcherson of Frankfort,
- Casey Apgar of Erlanger,
- Alisa Lipsky of Louisville,
- Nancy Allen of Monticello,
- Robert Rippingale of Hodgenville,
- Jason Phillips of Clermont,
- Debbie Yancey of Monticello,
- Mary McCloud-Jones of Louisville, and
- Pamela Campbell of Fort Thomas.
The next drawing will take place Sept. 20, with winners announced Sept. 21. For more information and to enter, click here.
