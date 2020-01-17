Jackson County is one of the latest Kentucky counties to consider a resolution to declare the county as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County”. It has joined about half a dozen others, including Harlan, Leslie and Cumberland counties. Dozens of others have meetings or votes scheduled to consider making their counties Second Amendment “sanctuaries.” The county is responding to a petition that has garnered substantial support in the county. Judge Shane Gabbard addressed the issue at the last fiscal court meeting and indicated that the issue would be be taken up in a special meeting.
Later that day he provided the Jackson County Sun with the following Public Notice:
“The Jackson County Fiscal Court will be having a special called meeting of the Fiscal Court on Monday January 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. to discuss one agenda item concerning Resolution #01272020 Second Amendment Sanctuary County. The meeting will be held in the upstairs courtroom at the old Courthouse. The agenda will be as follows:
1. Call the Meeting to Order.
2. Resolution #01272020 Second Amendment
Sanctuary County
3. Adjourn Meeting.
