In anticipation of the end of the current fiscal year (the fiscal year for the court ends on June 30th), the court executed the first reading of the proposed FY 20-21 budget. The proposed budget will be sent for review, comment, edit, and approval from officials in Frankfort before a second reading will be executed to finalize the operational budget for next year. In other business, the Magistrates all expressed concern about the rising costs of operating the Transfer Station. According to Judge Gabbard the fiscal court is looking at a cost of over $100,000 out of the general fund this coming year just to operate the Transfer Station. The Magistrates also want to meet with Enterprise Fleet Management to discuss whether to keep the new trucks the fiscal court leased for the road department for another year or to go opt out of the lease for these vehicles and sell them. It may be possible for the fiscal court to actually make money by selling the vehicles while simultaneously maintaining a fleet of reliable vehicles for county business.
Sheriff Hays reported that his Office was trying to help “resolve” domestic disputes rather than just arrest someone if there was no immediate threat to anyone involved. “The main goal is to keep the peace,” Sheriff Hays said. Sheriff Hays advised that if there is evidence of obvious physical injury his office has no choice but to make an arrest. He also encouraged individuals with anger management issues to seek counseling. Sheriff Hays also indicated that if there were children involved they also have no choice but to involve social services on behalf of the welfare of the child(ren). Law enforcement officers within the Sheriff’s Office are well trained in handling domestic calls. However, they are among the most dangerous calls they respond to given the uncertainty and potential volatility of the circumstances. Sheriff Hays also reported that tax collection in his office would end at the close of March 2020. Any unpaid tax bills would be handed over to the County Clerk to be processed as delinquent taxes. The Sheriff also turned in excess fees to the Fiscal Court in the amount of $635.98. This closed out calendar year 2019 with a $0 balance for the Sheriff’s Office.
Jailer Brian Gabbard informed the court that the jail is holding inmates from Bell County as well as State inmates and Jackson County inmates. According to Gabbard, the jail brought in over $80,000 this month to help offset the cost of operations. They will also be growing a garden again this year which helps with food costs. The fiscal court also reviewed and approved the Jail Budget for FY 20-21.
Judge Gabbard informed the court that the Budget and Finance Committees have been given a copy of the FY 21 Budget for review. No negative comments were received as part of their review. Judge Gabbard also informed the magistrates that the Pride Committee has met and scheduled this year’s “Free Dump Day” for Saturday, April 25th from 8 am until 2 pm. Judge Gabbard also reported that some addresses were provided to local deputies to investigate garbage complaints. Litter abatement has always been an issue but it seems to be getting worse. Judge Gabbard and the court are reviewing nuisance ordinances that may help rectify the problem of unwanted, unnecessary trash along our roads and in our community.
The fiscal court approved hiring Wes Deaton for Road Department 2 on a 60-day probation period. Deaton is replacing Brandon Moore who left on good terms for another job. Wes is a former employee with experience and it is anticipated he will make a good employee.
The court executed a second reading of a budget amendment for the road fund accepting $28,530.07 of unanticipated funding. This money represents FEMA funds received as reimbursement and will go towards the cost of slide repairs still ongoing from February 2019 flooding
J: The court also executed the first reading of a budget amendment that would allow the court to accept the total of $87,093.10. County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore turned in $87,093.10 to the Fiscal Court in the form of Excess Fees. The fiscal court had anticipated and budgeted for only $40,000. The budget amendment incorporates the extra $47,093.10 and will allow the budget to accept and accommodate the difference in the unexpected funds to the budget. “The savings Duck’s office has provided is really a great help,” said Judge Gabbard.
The court voted to appoint Larry Lakes to the Jackson County Library Board of Trustees filling the remaining term vacated by the resignation of Gary Farmer. The term will expire on February 28, 2022. The court also voted to appoint Jennifer Lake to the Jackson County Library Board of Trustees for a new 4-year term.
Judge Gabbard informed the court that the price of cardboard on the market has bottomed out. “We used to receive about $3,600 per load when we sold a load. Right now its bringing only about $400 per load. This is largely in part to the scare of the Coronavirus. The shipping of cardboard has basically stopped and there is no market for it. The revenue obtained from cardboard recycling was critical to help offset costs of the Transfer Station, now it's costing money. However, 97% of Jackson County businesses use our cardboard recycling service, which is free for them. We decided to keep the local truck running to participating businesses in hopes that the market will turn around. In the meantime, we need to find a better source of revenue for the Transfer Station,” Judge Gabbard reported.
The fiscal court reported that they have located a small excavator that will improve the operation of the road department. All 3 Magistrates and Judge Gabbard have examined the excavator and the court voted approval to purchase it for a cost of $28,000. The court reviewed and approved the Treasurer’s bills and transfers and scheduled the next fiscal court meeting for Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
