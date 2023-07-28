County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and members of the Jackson County Fiscal Court honored the Jackson County All Stars Girls’ Fast Pitch Softball teams to begin the regular monthly meeting of the fiscal court last Thursday (July 20, 2023). The girls that participated on the 10 and Under All Star team as well as the ones that played on the 8 and under squad had outstanding seasons. The 8U squad finished 5th in the state. The 10U team won the 10U Little League Fast Pitch State Tournament on July 13, 2023 and brought the Championship home to Jackson County for the second year in a row.
Judge Gabbard called the members of the teams out by name, assembled them together and then read them the following proclamation:
Whereas, All Stars Jackson County Girls Fast Pitch Softball of 21 players won the 10U Little League Fast Pitch State Tournament on July 13, 2023
10U team players: Kylee Martin #31, Tilly Truett #8, Josie Scalf #27, Jasey Estridge #12, Hadley Stewart #10, Hannah Gabbard #7, Harper Bowling #88, Marley Coffey #11, Kinley Judd #4, Caley Yount #41 (10 U Coaches: Chris Estridge, Marlon Coffey, Gregg Stewart)
8U team players: Bella Estep #45, Chandler Poe #11, Haven Cameron #5, Maddie Hays #10, Aubree Jones #30, Gracie Martin #00, Zoee Estridge #12, Laikyn Tamayo #6, Adelyn McQueen #14, Tatum Truett #8, Carmyn Yount #22 (8U Coaches: Kyle Martin, Chris Estridge, Casey Cameron)
Whereas, the Jackson County Girls Fast Pitch Softball is sculpting the future Leaders and Citizens of Jackson County
Whereas, Jackson County Girls Fast Pitch Softball team’s hard work and dedication has made them Champions of the 10U Little League Fast Pitch State Tournament, the Jackson County Fiscal Court recognizes the accomplishments of this team and commend them
NOW THEREFORE, I, Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard along with the Jackson County Fiscal Court, do hereby proclaim Thursday July 20th, 2023 as Jackson County Girls Fast Pitch Softball Day in Jackson County. We congratulate you on your accomplishments. Best wishes to you all on your future endeavors. (signed this day 20th,Day of July 2023 by: Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard.
