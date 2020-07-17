The Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Monday, July 13, 2020 with the first opportunity for the general public to attend in several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gathering restrictions. The court heard from Dale Mcnew regarding the 2019 Property Tax Settlement and the taxes collected by Sheriff Hays and the County Clerk. The county collected $3,670,431.71. The taxing districts were also itemized. Mcnew indicated he saw no outstanding problems with the settlement and the next step would be to send it on the Frankfort for review and approval. The court also chose the opportunity to establish the County property tax rate for the upcoming year as well as the County Motor Vehicle and Watercraft Tax Rate. They chose to make no changes to these tax rates and approved both of them at last year’s rates. The Property Tax Rate was approved at .069/$100 while the Motor Vehicle and Watercraft tax rate was maintained at 0.11/$100.
The Judge gave a report to the fiscal court which can be found in this issue of the paper. The court also heard a Jail report and was informed that the Jail brought in $55,000 last month. Judge Gabbard applauded the Jail for using the Jail Commissary Fund to reimburse the fiscal court $20,000 for medical expenses for the inmates. The money from the Commissary must be used for the benefit of the inmates and medical costs qualify for approved usage.
Sheriff Hays gave a report to the court that focused on compliance with the local trash ordinances and the importance of keeping one’s property clean. Sheriff Hays also said that his office was dealing with a lot of desperate people in despair resulting from the current economic situation as well as the local drug problem often combined very often with issues of mental health. He urged all of us to be aware, loving and patient with people that may be struggling. Sheriff Hays stressed that the Sheriff’s office will not become the “mask police” enforcing the recent mask mandate. He also urged people to be considerate with the businesses in our county that must now maintain compliance with the mandate or risk losing their license.
The court also accepted the Jackson County Conservation District’s Annual Budget and scope of work. The court approved the purchase of a 40X50X18 pole barn for CSEPP Equipment Storage costing $33,616.00 using available CSEPP funds. This pole barn will be installed at the Emergency Operation Center on McCammon Ridge Road.
The court also approved a request from the Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority to move funds from one account to another. There have been some issues with tardy loan repayment that has created an operational issue with the IDA. They requested moving $158,000 from a coal severance account into a general fund to maintain the ability to pay utility bills until payments are brought up to date.
The court also approved the purchase of a new Cub Cadet commercial mower for the parks. The one they have been using is very old and in a state of disrepair. “It makes more sense to purchase a new one rather than continuing to invest in this old one,” Judge Gabbard said. The old one can be sold online to anyone looking for parts or an opportunity to repair.
