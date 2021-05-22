FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 13, 2021) — The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a special called video teleconference meeting at 3 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, April 14.
View the agenda for the special called meeting at fw.ky.gov.
Pursuant to Executive Order 2020-243 and Senate Bill 150, Section 1(8), the Commission will not be holding an in-person meeting. The public is encouraged to view the special meeting online via livestream on the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources' YouTube channel at youtube.com/FishandWildlifeKY. A link to the livestream also will be posted on the department's homepage at fw.ky.gov at the start of the meeting.
The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission is a nine-member board, comprised of volunteers who serve four-year terms. The Commission recommends hunting, fishing and boating regulations on behalf of the sportspersons of the Commonwealth.
