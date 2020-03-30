Judge Shane Gabbard announced on Monday (March 30, 2020) that Flat Lick Falls will join the list of natural areas that will be closed until further notice. The United States Department of Agriculture announced last week that National Parks such as Turkey Foot Camp Ground and S-Tree Tower Camp Ground were closed to the public. Despite the overwhelming evidence of the seriousness of COVID-19, many people are still not taking the issue of social distancing serious and continue to gather. Gatherings at many locations such as restaurants, movie theaters, sports events, etc have been curtailed because those places have simply shut their doors. However, it is a different situation when it comes to outside natural areas. A combination of factors have led to an increase in the number of people gathering at outside natural areas. School is not in session, a lot of folks are not working, many are working from home, the weather is beautiful and it is spring time. All these factors have resulted in people congregating at our beautiful outside natural areas. The problem arises from the fact that the coronavirus is a “novel” virus. This means that “no one has immunity” to it and it is highly contagious. Any exposure to the virus puts a person at risk of being infected. An infected person is not only at risk themselves, they pose a risk to everyone with which they come into contact and by extension everyone with which that person comes into contact. Medical and government officials are trying to encourage “social distancing” in an effort to slow the spread of this deadly virus. The fact remains that as long as the number of cases are increasing, the longer our lives will be impacted. The more that people congregate and spread the virus, the higher the risk of someone becoming seriously, perhaps fatally, ill. The more that people congregate and spread the virus, the longer businesses will remain shut down. Our government and business leaders will have no other choice than to keep places closed. To do otherwise is to risk the lives of many people. The irony is that on one hand people do not want to isolate so they get together; however, the more they get together right now the more we have to continue to isolate. Catch-22.
Judge Gabbard announced the closure of Flat Lick Falls via his Facebook page saying, “My goal as a public servant is to do my best to see our community prosper and do its best. I’ve worked ever since 2015 to promote economic growth and community development and will still set my sites on it as we progress through this pandemic. However right now my main concern is our community’s health. With that in mind we have no choice but to temporarily shut down Flat Lick Falls Park. This weekend the place was packed with people from several different County’s. Even though the park is an outdoors adventure spot, it’s still not exempt to social distancing guidelines. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes but at this time I feel it’s the best decision for our people. The park will be barricaded off by this afternoon and we ask that nobody visit until further notice. Thank you for your help and understanding in this matter. Have a blessed day. Please share.
