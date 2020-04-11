Floyd Fowler was born April 23, 1967 in Estill County and departed this life March 26,
2020 in Richmond, being 52 years of age. He was the son of Rebecca Vires and of the late Harold Fowler.
Floyd is survived by three children, Floyd Edwin Fowler of Breathitt Co., Leah Fowler and Brianna Fowler both of Richmond. He is also survived by two brothers, William Fowler and David Fowler both of Irvine. He was blessed with four grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Floyd was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Fowler and Thomas Fowler.
Floyd attended the Greenbriar Baptist Church.
Graveside service was held in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
