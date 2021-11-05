Floyd “Junior” Maggard was born June 5, 1968 in Dayton, Ohio and departed this life Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 53. He was the son of Patricia Maggard of Fairborn, Ohio and of the late Floyd Maggard Sr.
In addition to his mother, Junior was also survived by his son, Josh Maggard of McKee, KY; by the mother of his son and his life long friend, Sherri Maggard of Gatlinburg, TN; by his sister, Lisa (Greg) Reynolds of Centerville, Ohio and by aunt and uncle, Mable & William Bowman of Liberty Township, OH. Also, by special cousins, Donna & Curtis Cope of Middletown, OH and Jeffery & Chona Bowman of Columbus, OH and special nieces and nephews, Christopher, Jason, Kaylee, Heather & Sarah. Junior was also blessed with a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nephews.
Other than his father, Junior was also preceded in death by grandparents, Floyd & Mollissie Maggard.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 30. 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Maupin and Bro. Greg Rose officiating. Burial to follow in the Maggard Farm Cemetery. Pallbearers: Anthony Skinner, Garvin Baker, Christopher Calabresi, Jeffery Bowman, Jim Gibson and Shannon Vickers. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
