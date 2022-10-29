Life is not simple. We are all faced with decisions that can affect our lives. It is not the problem, but how we address the problem that matters. I have considered how people develop long term hatred or ill-will for something that occurred long ago. When they face that person, the hair raises and tempers increase. There is an awkward feeling that makes us either run or fight. It is not an abnormal feeling, but it is not helpful. I have struggled to get over or forgive people who, in my eyes, were unfair to me at one time or another. I usually finally wake up and realize, the only person I am hurting with my attitude is... me. The word that comes to mind is, "to err is human, to forgive is divine." Nothing brings more peace than forgiveness.
Zack Bryant is now a deputy for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. He is an experienced and certified officer who was born and raised in Jackson County. I am confident in his ability and I know he cares for the people of the county. We welcome Zack to JCSO.
PLEASE put big box numbers at the entry of your property! I recently got a complaint at around 3:00 AM. I had a terrible time trying to locate the residence and woke up two other families, believing I was at the right location, but I was wrong. Time is an important factor when responding to a call, particularly a domestic complaint. Minutes could make the difference in life and death, so please mark your address with large reflective numbers, so we can get you the help you need.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and ten calls for service. We investigated five traffic accidents, opened one criminal case and arrested six individuals. Our court security provided security for the Circuit, District, Family and Drug Courts. We are working hard to protect our citizens and secure their property. If you see or know of any illegal activity in our area, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to give us the information. Thank you and God Bless.
