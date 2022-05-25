It is being reported that former 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court before Judge Robert E. Wier in London on Wednesday. Goforth admitted to health care fraud and a financial crime committed in association with a pharmacy he owned Clay County, KY. Goforth admitted that the pharmacy billed insurance programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, for prescriptions that customers did not pick up. The medication could then be put back into the stock inventory and sold again.
"I knew that it was wrong and I'm here to own up to that and take responsibility for my actions," Goforth reportedly told Judge Wier.
Goforth has agreed to not challenge or appeal any sentence up to three (3) years and one (1) month in prison.
Goforth is scheduled for a trail in Laurel County on state charges of strangulation in early August. Goforth allegedly strangled his wife with an ethernet cord in April 2020 prior to resigning his seat as 89th District State Representative.
