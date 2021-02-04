Long-time editor with the Nolan Group Media newspaper group, Gerald “Jerry” Emond died last week from COVID-19 according to family members. He was 79 years old. Mr. Emond had battled the virus for several weeks before his condition worsened and had to be transferred to the Pikeville Medical Center. Family members say the cancer survivor fought bravely in the battle against this deadly virus.
Emond worked for Nolan Group Media for over 20 years serving as editor at three different newspapers-The Manchester Enterprise, The Jackson County Sun and The Pineville Sun.
He started his career in media with WWXL radio as a DJ and was known as “Jerry E”.
Mr. Emond was active in the community throughout his life as he was instrumental in creating a viable Chamber of Commerce where he served as Executive-Director for many years.
He was an ordained Baptist minister and pastored Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Owsley County and Lily Grove Baptist Church in Manchester. He spent the majority of his ministry at Gray Fork Baptist Church. Funeral services for Mr. Emond were held Monday.
