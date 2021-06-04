FILE - In this March 20, 2010, file photo, then-Wake Forest head coach Dino Gaudio watches during an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in New Orleans. Gaudio, a former University of Louisville basketball assistant, pleaded guilty Friday, June 4, 2021, to a federal charge of attempted extortion and will avoid prison time. Gaudio threatened to expose alleged violations by the Louisville team “in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices,” according to a charging document filed in May. He asked for 17 months of salary or a $425,000 lump sum payment, according to the U.S. Attorney. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)