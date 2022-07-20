It is being reported that former Kentucky gubernatorial candidate and state Rep. Robert Goforth accepted a plea deal last week to his 2020 domestic violence indictment, two months after also pleading guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges.
Police arrested Goforth in April 2020 and charged him with first-degree strangulation and domestic assault. The police citation stated his wife told authorities he strangled her with a cord "to the point that she had difficulty breathing and believed she was going to pass out."
Under the plea deal reached Thursday, the East Bernstadt Republican had the strangulation charge dismissed and pleaded guilty to his fourth-degree domestic violence charge, which includes a sentence of 59 days.
Goforth's report date is not until December, and his defense attorney Conrad Cessna said his 59 days will be concurrent with his federal sentence, which is expected to be handed down in September and range from 24 to 37 months.
