Foundation Dance Academy Presents Annual Dance Recital at Jackson County Vocational School
On Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th, Foundation Dance Academy held its annual dance recital for the students and for the community. Over 60 dancers have been taking dance lessons in areas such as ballet, tap, jazz and hip hop since last September. “The students have worked so hard all year learning new techniques as well as practicing for their final performances. It takes a lot of memory, repetition, skill, as well as theatrical performance for each dance number”, stated Emily Roaden, Dance Instructor as well as owner of Foundation Dance Academy. This is Roaden’s third recital but fourth year of dance instruction through Foundation Dance Academy. “ We had a tough year in 2020 when Covid policies led to the cancellation of our recital. It was disappointing but we have slowly transitioned back to normal.” Roaden was so thrilled to see the smiling faces of all the dancers as well as all the audience members! “This is what dance is all about. When you see all the dancers develop new friendships as well as master the technique of dance and then they put it all together on stage it is so rewarding!”
The Foundation Dance Academy recital is truly a community event. Mrs. Emily would like to thank the following for making this production possible:
FDA Dance Instructors (Kinley Jones, Kaitlyn Riley, and McKenzie York)
Production Team (Nick Sizemore, Korey Vickers)
JCHS Staff (Brian Harris, Lonzo Moore, Tiffany Wells)
JCHS Football Team for sponsoring the event and helping with clean up
Barnabas Home boys/staff for helping with stage setup
Brian Murray for our wonderful show introduction
PRTC for filming the event
Tetch Wilson Photography
Christian Roaden for helping with stage set up and set clean up (backdrop)
James and Ruthie Sizemore for helping with rehearsal/recital and clean up
Patty Halligan for helping during recital
Room Mothers who supervised the dancers while waiting for their performance
And, finally, all the dance parents and families for supporting our youth and for supporting this program! Our children are the future!
