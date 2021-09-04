On September 6, 2021 Foundation Dance Academy will begin its third season of dance classes with the highest number of students enrolled since its inception in 2019. Studio owner and primary dance instructor, Emily Roaden, is thrilled with the response. “We were off to a good start when we opened in the Fall of 2019 and then Covid hit and we had to close the studio in March of 2020. It was a difficult season and I was heartbroken for all the students. We were gearing up for recital which is the culmination of all of their practice and hard work all year. Unfortunately we could not have recital that year.” Foundation Dance Academy opened back up for a new season in September of 2020 with added safety precautions due to Covid restrictions. “The students were so adaptable and did not complain despite being required to wear masks during classes. We were able to stay open for the whole year and had our first recital in May 2021!”
Roaden, a resident of Annville, had always dreamed of opening a dance studio in her small community of Jackson County. Roaden spent many hours of her childhood traveling at least two hours each night to attend dance and gymnastic classes at Gail Frederick School of Dance and Gymnastics (where she took lessons for 14 years.) “Although the traveling was hard I wouldn’t trade my years at Gail Fredricks at all! She will always be number one in my opinion and I only hope to pass on some of the amazing qualities that I learned from her!”
Foundation Dance Academy offers classes in ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop and acro. For more information and to register for classes please see Foundation Dance Academy’s Facebook and Instagram page.
