The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky has awarded grants totaling $20,000 to increase uptake of the Covid-19 vaccines in counties with the lowest vaccination rates. They are "intended for rapid deployment" for new or expanded vaccination efforts, the foundation said in a news release.
Two grants are aimed at Christian County, which has the state's second-lowest percentage of residents who have received at least one dose of vaccine, 34.2%. The rate may be depressed by the presence of Fort Campbell, but the county also has a big population of African Americans, who nationally have a low vaccination rate. The money will go to the the Hopkinsville-Christian County Branch, NAACP, and the Christian County Health Department.
Other recipients, targeted counties and vaccination rates are:
"The organizations will employ various efforts such as videos and graphics to be posted on social media, as well as radio, television and print advertisements, school-based outreach, a 24-hour information hotline, bilingual efforts, and other outreach, especially to vulnerable populations," the news release said. "The foundation also has a number of resources on its website to assist organizations, health care providers, family and friends in sharing the truth about COVID-19 and the vaccines. This includes public service announcement videos, a fact sheet, and links to the CDC and Kentucky Covid-19 dashboard."
- The school district in Clinton County, which has an at-least-one-dose vaccination rate of 40.9%.
- The Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency and the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, for Clinton, Casey (36.8%), Cumberland (42.1%), McCreary (42.7%) counties.
- Pennyrile Area Development District, for Crittenden County, 40.9%.
- Barren River District Health Department, for Edmonson (37.4%), Hart (36%) and Metcalfe (39.3%) counties.
- Grace Community Health Center, for Knox County, 36.3%.
- Lewis County Health Department, 37.6%.
- Buffalo Trace District Health Department, for Robertson County, 37.3%.
- Todd County Health Department, 41.8%.
- Green River District Health Department, for Union County, 40.5%. The statewide rate is 62%.
