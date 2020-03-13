The 13th Region Hall of Fame inducted four from Jackson County during the 2020 13th Regional Tournament this year. The inductees included Kourtney Tyra, Mitchell Madden, Bruce Morris and Marie Rader. Kourtney Tyra is now the head coach for the JCHS Lady Generals. Tyra also had an illustrious career as a Lady General. Tyra was selected to the All-State team her Senior year, 49th District All-Tournament team 5 times, All-Region 2 times, and 13th Region Player of the Year. Tyra is the second leading scorer in JCHS Girls basketball history.
Mitchell Madden is the Leading Boys Scorer in Jackson County High School history as well as the Leading 3pt Shooter. Madden played on the only 13th Regional finals team in Boys history. Madden helped earn his Generals teams 2 - 49th District Championships and was selected for the All-Region team three times.
Bruce Morris is a legend when it comes to basketball coaches in Jackson County. He was the very first coach at the newly established JCHS in 1967 and coached at the Tyner High School prior to school consolidation. Morris has over 200 wins as the high school basketball coach in the county.
Finally, Marie Rader is a former Republican member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, representing District 89 from 1997 to 2017. She resigned effective December 31, 2017, due to health concerns. Representative Rader was fully immersed in the Jackson County community and supported the students at every grade level every way possible. She actively contributed to the 13th Region and cheered on the young student athletes as well as their parents, friends, and families that came together as a community in the spirit of athletics and competition.
