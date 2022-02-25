Frances Cain was born April 2, 1937 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, at the age of 84. She was the daughter of the late Mathais & Bessie B. (Rose) Harrison.
Frances is survived by five children, Ricky Cain of Richmond, Michael (Daphne) Cain of Jackson County, Rebecca (Jim) Sheheem of Richmond, Delores Amaro of Richmond, and Brenda McDannald of Frankfort. She was blessed with several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Frances was also preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Cain; by three sons, Mitchell Cain and twin sons, Gilbert & David Cain and siblings, Virgil, Margie, Emma and Janet.
Frances was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Irvine.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
