Frank McQueen Jr. was born July 17, 1951 in Clay County, Kentucky and departed this life Monday February 14, 2022 at his residence in Annville, Kentucky being 70 years of age. He was the son of the late Frank and Ora Dole McQueen.
Frank is survived by the following siblings: Dorothy McQueen, Louise Hacker, Naomi Allen and Elizabeth Potter.
Other than his parents Frank was preceded in death by the following siblings: Ed McQueen, Theo McQueen, Roy Cowns, Joe Pek McQueen, Helen Lunsford and Betty Blankenship.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
