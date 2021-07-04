Fred Ward, 88 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his residence. He was born on December 23, 1932 in Jackson County, Kentucky. The son of the late Henry and Mae (Wells) Ward.
Fred is survived by his son, Steven Ward of Hamilton, Ohio his siblings; Allie Dunn of Louisville, Kentucky, Betty (Al) McDonald and Kenneth “Bub” (Judy) Ward both of Annville, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Christine (Jones) Ward and brothers, John and Gilbert Ward.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Webb-Noonan-Kid Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio and also on Thursday June 24, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, Kentucky.
Funeral services for Fred Ward with be held on June 24, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home. Burial in the Annville Cemetery in Annville, Ky.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
