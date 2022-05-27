Freddie Bales was born November 4, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, May 20, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 81. He was the son of the late Fred & Kathryn (Pierson) Bales.
Freddie is survived by his daughter, Joyce A. Bales of McKee and by his granddaughter, Kathryn Anita Rader of McKee. He is also survived by two brothers, Walker Bales of Ohio and Leon Bales of Tyner and by two sisters, Minnie Pearl York of Tyner and Kathy Longnecker of Indiana. He was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Freddie was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruthie Wyrick.
Freddie was a member of the Blackwater Baptist Church #2.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Bales and Bro. Everett Van Zant officiating. Burial to follow in the Bales Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Visitation Sunday, May 22nd at 6:00 PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.