Freddie Madden was born February 3, 1946 in Laurel County, Ky to Martha (Lee) Madden and Arnold Madden. He departed this life February 25, 2022 in London, Ky at the age of 76.
Fred was survived by his daughter Lisa Madden of Annville; daughter in law Betty of Annville; grandchildren Toshia Stewart and husband Kevin of Manchester; Tyler Gay of McKee; Ethan Gay of Tyner; Savannah Mathis and husband Trenton of Annville; and Adam Madden and wife Bailey of Annville. He is also survived by one brother, Randall Madden and wife Mary of Tyner; two sisters, Cleo Hopper of Manchester; and Geraldine Davidson of London. He was blessed with eight great grandchildren: Madison, Abigail, Greyson, Ava, Bryson, Easton, Avery, and Waylon.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Martha Madden; his wife Thelma (Abner) Madden; son, Freddie Madden Jr.; his brother Ed Madden and sister Colleen Reed.
Fred was a member of Whispering Pines Baptist Church in Tyner where he played the guitar for many years. He was known for his ability to repair anything and everything. Above all, Fred always put his family’s needs before his own. We know he is rejoicing with his loved ones that he missed so very much.
Visitation will be Monday 6:00-9:00PM at Lakes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 1st at 3:00PM with Bro. Ralph Hacker and Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial will follow at Farmer’s Cemetery in Tyner, Ky.
Pallbearers: Adam Madden, Kevin Stewart, Trenton Mathis, Tyler Gay, Ethan Gay, Matthew Williams, DJ Evans, Brennan Combs, and Byron Rice. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
