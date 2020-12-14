- Covers: 179

When James Pierpont, uncle to businessman JP Morgan, wrote “One Horse Open Sleigh” in 1857, he never intended it to be a Christmas song. The first song ever broadcast from space in 1965, renditions have ranged from Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand to Korn and Henry Rollins. Gwen Stefani, Pentatonix, Dolly Parton, and Smokey Robinson have recorded some of the best versions of “Jingle Bells,” according to Billboard.

