#16. ‘Jingle Bells (One Horse Open Sleigh)’ by James Pierpont

- Covers: 179

When James Pierpont, uncle to businessman JP Morgan, wrote “One Horse Open Sleigh” in 1857, he never intended it to be a Christmas song. The first song ever broadcast from space in 1965, renditions have ranged from Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand to Korn and Henry Rollins. Gwen Stefani, Pentatonix, Dolly Parton, and Smokey Robinson have recorded some of the best versions of “Jingle Bells,” according to Billboard.

Sand Gap United Baptist Church hosts Free Community Christmas Dinner

Sand Gap United Baptist Church will hold their Community Christmas Dinner on Tuesday, December 15th from 11-2. This will still be pick up only, like all other Tuesdays. Everyone welcome. Making a Difference One Spoonful at a Time at Sand Gap United Baptist Church. Also after the 15th we will be taking off till the first Tuesday in January to get some much needed rest and time with our families. God bless u all.

