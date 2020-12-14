Sand Gap United Baptist Church hosts Free Community Christmas Dinner
Sand Gap United Baptist Church will hold their Community Christmas Dinner on Tuesday, December 15th from 11-2. This will still be pick up only, like all other Tuesdays. Everyone welcome. Making a Difference One Spoonful at a Time at Sand Gap United Baptist Church. Also after the 15th we will be taking off till the first Tuesday in January to get some much needed rest and time with our families. God bless u all.
