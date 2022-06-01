 Skip to main content
Free Fishing Weekend Coming Up!!

Free Fishing Weekend

As sunny weather and summer approaches, people can try their hand at fishing during free fishing weekend in Kentucky.

Free fishing weekend is open to all and will be held on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. 

To help celebrate family fishing, several Kentucky communities are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, June 4, the release said.

Fishing licenses or a trout permits are not required, but people are asked to follow the size and number limits by species of fish that are chosen to be kept.

 

