Gather the family and go fishing the first weekend in June for free in Kentucky. Fishing is good, clean outdoor fun that everyone can enjoy with a minimal investment in gear and time. Hundreds of public sites with robust populations of fish statewide make fishing accessible to all.
Free fishing weekend is June 3-4. It’s an annual celebration that allows anyone to fish without a license or trout permit during the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June. Consider it a test drive before you buy a license, which entitles you to a full year of fishing enjoyment.
Kentucky welcomes resident and nonresident anglers to enjoy the free fishing weekend. As always, anglers are required to obtain landowner permission before entering private property to fish.
Rules on the sizes and numbers of different fishes that you can keep still apply. Some waterbodies have daily catch and fish size limits that are applicable statewide, whereas other lakes or streams have their own specific requirements. You’ll find all these regulations in the online fishing and boating guide. Printed versions of these guides produced by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are also available at most places that sell fishing licenses.
Need a place to fish? Use the “Find a Place to Fish” public fishing access locator tool on Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website, fw.ky.gov. You can search statewide fishing locations for everyone to enjoy by selecting a county or city, waterbody or access type, and even species of fish.
If you’re paddling a river or stream during the first weekend in June, don’t forget to take along your fishing gear. You’ll find great floats and get expert fish catching advice when you check out Lee McClellan’s Blue Water Trails series. McClellan, the fishing editor for Kentucky Afield magazine, travels throughout the state in search of new places to paddle and fish
If you haven’t enjoyed the fun of angling yet this year, take a test drive with a fishing pole during Kentucky’s free fishing days June 3-4.
