Jackson County Community Collaborative will have a food box truck arriving Wednesday, February 24th at the Jackson County High School. Pick up will begin around 9:30am.
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 20, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 County Monitoring
- Veterans Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
- Gov. Beshear Recommends Schools Return to Some Form of In-Person Learning March 1
- JCHS Reports a Student Athlete Has Tested Positive for COVID-19 (02/24/2021)
- FREE FOOD AVAILABLE TODAY Wednesday, February 24th, 2021
- Jackson County Schools Offering Meals at any School on Wednesday for Students
- Laurel County Sheriff's Office Reports that Laurel County Husband and Wife Froze to Death During Ice Storm
- Jackson County High School Opens Doors to Jackson County Students and Families Tuesday (02/23/21)
- Announcement from JCPS Superintendent Mike Smith Regarding School for Tuesday (02/23/2021)
- Kentucky State Police Searching for Missing Laurel County Woman
- Laurel County Sheriff's Office Reports that Laurel County Husband and Wife Froze to Death During Ice Storm
- Kentucky Winter Storm Update
- Jackson County High School Opens Doors to Jackson County Students and Families Tuesday (02/23/21)
- ‘Struggling along.’ Jackson County deals with widespread power outages, frigid cold.
- KY Hwy 290 Temporarily Closed While Jackson Energy Replace Pole (02/19/21) 5:36 pm
- New Funding Available to Assist with Utility Bills and Rent
- JCWA and Emergency Management Continues to Distribute Water to Northern Jackson County
- Jackson Energy OUTAGE UPDATE - 2/19/2021 - Noon
- National Guard called in - Tyner Elementary opens as Warming Center
