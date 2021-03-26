From Conservation District
The growing season is upon us, and Jackson County Conservation District wants to help you grow a bounty!
To that end, JCCD is excited to announce a brand new program offering $25.00 in FREE vegetable seeds or plants. You purchase the vegetable seeds and/or plants from any vendor in Jackson County – including Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Amish greenhouses -- bring your receipts (or mail them) to JCCD, fill out a form, and they will reimburse you for all of the qualifying items you purchased, up to $25.00.
If you choose to mail your receipt(s) or drop them off in JCCD’s mailbox, please include your name and mailing address. They will happily mail your original receipt(s) and your reimbursement check to you. The JCCD office is on south 421 directly across from the school bus garage; their mailbox is a brick structure in the outer corner of the parking lot, near Deerview Market. To mail receipts, send them to:
Jackson County Conservation District
3258 Hwy. 421 S.
McKee, KY 40447
This is a trial run of a program JCCD hopes to expand in the future. Therefore, funding is currently limited, and it operates strictly on a first come, first served basis with a limit of one reimbursement per household. Items like fertilizer, compost, soil, trays, and other accessories are excluded; this fund is for vegetable seeds and plants only.
Visit JCCD’s website at JacksonCountyConservation.org for more information; you may email jcconsdist@prtcnet.org or call 287-4284 with any questions.
Let’s get growing, Jackson County!
