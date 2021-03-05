The Governor reminded Kentuckians that public transit agencies across the commonwealth are offering free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments.
These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky. Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by heading to kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers. Or, call the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246.
