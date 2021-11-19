Sand Gap United Baptist Church’s lunch program, Making a Difference, One Spoonful at a Time, will be having their 3rd annual FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd from around 10:30 till 1 or so. Lord willing and weather permitting. They will be serving turkey, dressing, corn or green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner roll and dessert. To donate or for more information call Wayne Carpenter at 965-3109. Last year, the church gave out around 400+ lunches and hoping and praying for more this year! Carry out only but if you know someone who needs a meal more you can pick a meal up and deliver it to them. Help get the word out!
