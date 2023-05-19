To say there is freedom in responsibility is a paradoxical ideal: it seems self-contradictory but can be found true. A generational token passed down to the next is the older generations privilege of prophesying the hopelessness and demise of the younger, “there is no hope for the younger generation.” I find the sentiment hypocritical, especially considering that this statement comes from one who likely raised and/or influenced the younger generation.
The millennial generation (born 1981-1996) for example, is on the verge of reclaiming the idea of responsible liberty. Statistically, millennials are marrying later if ever, bearing children later and fewer if at all, and are making little impact as of yet in any other arena than the social sphere. The ones who are marrying, bearing the statistical 1.5 children and more are recapturing what it means to take responsibility. This is intriguing considering what millennials had to endure growing up.
Most millennials have never lived during good government. On paper, millennials have lived through the rising divorce rate, single parent homes, domestic abuse, familial bankruptcies, and the evolution of the welfare state. Millennials lived through the technological evolution from chalk boards to white boards, and then to smart boards. Millennials are the case studies on phycological-emotional study, social media induced self-esteem pandemic, and online bullying. Millennials are young enough to attest to the good technology brought the world and old enough to recount the horrors it cemented in society.
All to say that a comprehensive embrace of responsibility must have skipped a generation or 1.5. Millennials are intimidated by responsibility because they do not know what it looks like or why it should appeal to them. The idea is foreign, abstract, even archaic. I am acquainted with many millennials as one myself who are experiencing the freedom of responsibilities embrace which promotes an optimism within.
I acknowledge that the idea of responsibility as a self-liberating force is paradoxical and far too complex for a limited space, but the idea will stand. Consider what happens to an individual who takes a step toward responsibility instead of a step back. Take a step towards the committed responsibility of marriage and become one of the few who will reflect on fifty or sixty years of a fruitful union. Take a step towards the responsible commitment of parenthood and cherish an everlasting bond with another to hold hands from their cradle to your death bed. Take a step towards responsible leadership in the workplace to later reflect on a prestigious career where subordinates respected you. Millennials and subsequent generations have the power and will to reclaim what a majority in the generations preceding lost: there is freedom in responsibilities embrace.
