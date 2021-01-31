Part 3
We’ve identified the cancerous core of the issue as being bloated government with the bridle and reigns gone missing. We have realized that most individuals aren’t placing restrictions on themselves. So with the culprit exposed the next logical question is what to do. I would use the phrase “think nationally and vote local” as our basic building block. Our actions at the ballot box has consequences and for far to long we’ve been lackadaisical on showing up to election days we deemed unimportant.
Ask, listen and investigate these people voted into office like your livelihood, paycheck and liberty depends on it because it does. These politicians that we bemoan at the national level just didn’t wake up in positions of power. They were the same scoundrels at the county and state level for years abusing power without reprisal leading them to what they are now. These power hungry politicians stripping liberties away are formed over a period of time. Ask the hard questions about where they stand on freedoms from the amendments to unregulated energy exploration.
The war on freedom didn’t approach the front gate demanding our surrender. It was much less obvious and came much like doses of foul tasting medicine disguised in flavored syrup. A little of your liberty is gone with every piece of legislation that gives free goods or services to anyone not contributing to the pie. A little spoonful of freedom is stolen when government forces a policy on citizens that is for the “greater good”. A pinch of the American dream is stolen when politicians decide the only agenda your children will be taught.
We shout freedom, we fly our flags and sing along to patriotic songs but we have viewed it as a stone pillar than is immune to erosion far to long. That is not the case because much like the staunchest mountain the elements will slowly erode it away given ample time. We are at a crossroads that will perhaps push the balance scale past the tipping point. If we have any hope for freedom going forward we best be seeking control in our times to ease the burden of our children. Let freedom ring.
