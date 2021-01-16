Part 1
“It never occurred to me until recently that maybe a lot of people don’t like freedom.” -- Kurt Schlichter
Freedom is under fire and while you’ll see many pay lip service to the fact bemoaning the loss of freedoms, you’ll see noticeably less real action to stem the flow. Freedom is hard work. It requires self responsibility and accountability. Most of us go about daily life fussing over the months utility bills and our kid’s school assignment they notified us of at the last minute. In many ways that is precisely how life should be but we should always retain a corridor in our minds that is lined with the memories of how we got to this point.
Freedom is never willingly given and regrettably it requires maintenance with a diligent eye on those that wish to take it. There are two basic ways in which freedoms are taken away. Force is just as you would imagine when a more powerful entity simply overpowers a lesser one imposing their will onto the other. That is the more preferable form because the enemy is clear and consequences obvious. The second most prevalent fashion for taking freedom is gradually which became the primary method when standing armies became aware lining up and slaughtering one another was less productive. Oppressors learned that by offering protection, assistance and a semblance of routine life they could take control with little resistance then slowly apply the choking over time.
This slow moving method became the preferred way of governments seeking to stay in power by dependency and control. Freedom requires work. While there will always be a certain amount of lackadaisical folks that enjoy the acorns falling without seeing those above shaking the tree we must maintain a adequate number of those fighting to remain free.
We should be so opposed to the very whiff of tyranny that we demand reasoning for the slightest of infractions. Every choice from PVA to President should be scrutinized to determine if they oppose the basic rights of freedom. Every person placed into power should fall under a microscope to exam their willingness to simply govern over issues that individuals struggle to accomplish alone leaving the rest up to us.
Commented
