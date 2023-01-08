Like most things that happen in a community, good or bad, rumors begin to float. It is then left up to your friends at the Sun to sift through everything until a legitimate conclusion has been made. So, like any other story you will read in our publication, here is the truth so far. Friday night, the Jackson County Sun became part of the news and our office in McKee did have a fire. The cause is still unclear, but the fire marshal does suspect it was possibly a faulty electrical plug and the extent of the damage is still quite unclear. While the structure still stands, it is likely there is nothing salvageable inside the building. This is a very trying time for us as we have lost most, if not all, of what allows us to bring you your local news each week. Thankfully no one was hurt and we will push forward to rebuild.
We appreciate your patience during this trying time as we work through all of the problems associated with a fire. As we have since 1926, you can expect our newspaper on newsstands this Wednesday and in your mailbox on Thursday for local readers.
On behalf of the staff, I would like to say 'Thank You' to the McKee Volunteer Fire Department on their prompt arrival, and stopping the destruction as quick as they did. You truly are heroes in our community.
At this time we will be available by phone, 606-287-7197, or by email. Jerry Sparks news@jacksonsunky.com, Carmen Abner cabner@jacksonsunky.com, or myself at gm@jacksonsunky.com.
Thank you.
James Jayme Marcum, General Manager
