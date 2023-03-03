Due to forecasted severe weather, tonight's games have been cancelled. Please see the revised schedules for updated game times. Thank you & stay safe!
The brackets are correct with the exception of the dates for Saturday. Saturday is March 4th.
The Lady Generals will play Corbin at 1:30 PM on Saturday.
The Girls Regional Championship will tip off at 3:00 PM on Sunday.
Here are the rescheduled brackets:
Rescheduled Girls Tournament Bracket
Rescheduled Boys Tournament Bracket
