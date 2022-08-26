Friendship Christian School (FCS) 1st Annual Golf Scramble was a success! Thank you so much to all of our golfers, sponsors, and to Sag Hollow Golf Course for a great day! We were blessed with beautiful weather and 10 teams Saturday.
1st place
Lucas Moore
Tanner Harris
Zach Norris
Sarah Shipley
2nd place
Tim Tankersley
Chris Williams
Travis Fox
3rd Place
Justin lakes
Cotton lakes
Tim Bingham
Sam Bingham
Longest drive:
Mens- Ernie Whisman
Womens- Sarah Shipley
Closest to the pin:
Mens- Tim Tankersly
Womens- Phyllis Nohl
FCS would like to thank the Sponsors including: Kay Bowman-Kile, C & W Cable, K & K Storage, The Copper Penny of London, Jackson County Bank, Dr. Anderson of Anderson Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, and Jerry Hollon: Realtor of Sallie Davidson Realty
