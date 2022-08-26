Friendship

Friendship Christian School is Home to the Friendship Mountain Lions

Friendship Christian School (FCS) 1st Annual Golf Scramble was a success! Thank you so much to all of our golfers, sponsors, and to Sag Hollow Golf Course for a great day! We were blessed with beautiful weather and 10 teams Saturday. 

1st Place team.jpeg

1st place

Lucas Moore

Tanner Harris

Zach Norris 

Sarah Shipley

2nd Place Team.jpeg

2nd place

Tim Tankersley 

Chris Williams

Travis Fox

3rd Place Team.jpeg

3rd Place

Justin lakes

Cotton lakes

Tim Bingham

Sam Bingham

Longest drive:

Mens- Ernie Whisman

Womens- Sarah Shipley

Closest to the pin:

Mens- Tim Tankersly

Womens- Phyllis Nohl

FCS would like to thank the Sponsors including: Kay Bowman-Kile, C & W Cable, K & K Storage, The Copper Penny of London, Jackson County Bank, Dr. Anderson of Anderson Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, and Jerry Hollon: Realtor of Sallie Davidson Realty

