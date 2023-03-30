Am I the only one who instantly thinks, “Did I pay that bill?”, when the electricity flashes? I have no statistics to support this assumption, but my guess is probably not. Our lifestyles have gotten used to so many modern conveniences that one tiny millisecond of interruption sometimes appears to ruin our whole day. We forget that we have not always had it so easy. Many of us, including myself, pack around more technology in our pockets than Apollo 11 had when it first landed on the moon. If you own anything newer than an iPhone 4, you do too. Thanks to PRTC I have access to a world of information at lightning speed. Many of us take that for granted.
There are very few days that I can remember when I couldn’t walk into a room, flip a switch, and on came the lights. A room that was also climate controlled to some degree. With the comfort of knowing I had food in my refrigerator preserved to the temperature I desired, and if it wasn’t ready to be eaten I could pop it in the microwave, or on the stove, and soon sit down to a good, hot meal. Thank you, Jackson Energy, for your dedication to keeping the lights on.
We have all encountered some harsh weather through the years, especially during the winter months. Heavy amounts of snow coating the roads, ice falling from the sky and making the highways as slick as the old Finley’s Roller Rink in Bond, and even ridiculous windstorms destroying millions of dollars of structures in the communities around us. These conditions often put a halt to our everyday life for one reason or another, but only for a short time. We can thank not only our local co-ops for sending out crews to clean up the havoc, but also the brave men and women working to ensure the safety of our roads. You guys are unbelievable!
Crisis truly does come in all shapes and sizes. From our county seat of McKee we are no less than 28 miles from the nearest hospital. When medical emergencies hit close to home our local EMS is the next best thing! These well-trained medical professionals know what it takes to make these medical emergencies go from being possibly tragic into life-changing, life-saving miracles from God. Your dedication does not go unnoticed.
When destruction hit the Jackson County Sun earlier this year no one could have been more thankful for our local volunteer fire departments than our own staff. It was my first experience watching what felt like my life’s work go up in flames in the blink of an eye. In only a few moments of time, you were there to save the day! At the scene of a car accident, you are there to save the day. And amazingly, this isn’t all you do! Thank you for your dedication to our readers, community, and families.
To our Front Line Heroes, and our readers, we hope you enjoy this special issue of the Sun as much as we have enjoyed putting it together. It is an honor to pay tribute to our community’s superheroes who fight these battles without capes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.