Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg
Bruce Carr.jpg

An arrest warrant had been issued for Bruce Carr, 48, of Manchester, KY related to the death and kidnapping of Elijah Rader. Carr was considered armed and dangerous 
Melissa Gulley.jpg

An arrest warrant had been issued for Melissa Gulley, 35, of Richmond, KY related to the death and kidnapping of Elijah Rader. Gulley was  considered armed and dangerous 

According to law enforcement officials, the fugitives being sought in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Elijah Rader, 70, of Annville, KY have been apprehended and are in custody in Wisconsin. The Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement officials had been seeking public assistance locating Bruce Carr, 48 years old of Manchester, KY. and Melissa Gulley, 35 years old of Richmond, KY in connection with the crime.

This story is breaking and more information will be supplied as it is made available.

