According to law enforcement officials, the fugitives being sought in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Elijah Rader, 70, of Annville, KY have been apprehended and are in custody in Wisconsin. The Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement officials had been seeking public assistance locating Bruce Carr, 48 years old of Manchester, KY. and Melissa Gulley, 35 years old of Richmond, KY in connection with the crime.
This story is breaking and more information will be supplied as it is made available.
