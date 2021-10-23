At one point I’d walk over broken glass barefoot and backwards to hunt. I loved all things connected to it. I’d plan for fall for deer, rabbit and squirrel season like Y2K was a annual event. The comrade of being with family and friends was undoubtedly part of the appeal. The rest would sound akin to lunacy to those with complete disinterest in hunting. Waking up well before daylight to shove yourself into layers of clothing and boots with names like Mountain Stalkers. Grabbing a mug of coffee and whatever you can scramble up for a quick breakfast was standard fare. Out the door and off to the back forty trodding along through dark woods with the adrenaline pushing young legs like pistons. The sound of briar thorns snagging across canvas and soft measured footsteps on damp leafs. I’d stop at any sound foreign to my ears starring into the night to ponder if it was a Boone and Crockett buck starring back at me or another squirrel imitating King Kong. I’d set all day hunkered at in the hollow of a fell tree with snow blowing only to launch a arrow harmlessly 50 yards at a doe.
Rabbits fared significantly worse in my younger years with a 16 gauge Ithaca laying waste to a great number of them. Much the same protocol went into the preparation but the general pace was faster without the pressure to produce. Briar pants and a flannel generally was sufficient. A canvas type vest with game pouches in the rear was common. I remember the feel of warm furry bodies againt my back as the pouches filled. The butter smooth action of the pump gun that only time brings. The distinctive sound of Hawkeye the beagle pushing a cotton tail into a cut clearing ending with a head on collision with number six shot. The tailgate liars bench was filled at midday as we all ribbed one another over missed shots and dogs off howling at whitetails.
Sadly I’ve allowed life in the form of work and responsibilities steal much of the joy of those activities away. I have drifted from the very things that made me who I am. That extra day of overtime has replaced the frost covered grass and bills eat up part of my Beagle budget. Bob Thomas went from piloting the old rabbit chasing F-150 to dreaming of better days in the nursing home. I have slacked off but I currently have my old bow getting a new string and the cold mornings have me itching. The old Ithaca has a new twin and I’m trying to convince the porch dwelling Beagle that letting me plug one of his rabbits is a good thing. Things are coming full circle.
