The tradition of summer and Christmas time action blockbusters traces back to the fact movie theaters were among the first public buildings to afford the luxury of conditioned air and nearly everyone has an extra day or two off at the end of the year. Providing relief from the heat and transporting customers away on adventures while they’re out shopping once drew crowds.
I recall vividly walking the cow path along the grove of white oaks on my Uncle Mike’s place in the summer of 1981; desperately trying to wrap limbs and swing like Indiana Jones with the 12’ bullwhip my dad had traded for me at his store in the Gap. I’m still attracted to all things related to Raiders of the Lost Ark. Just a few years ago, I acquired the closest thing to a factory made Indiana Jones heavy duty revolver (a Smith and Wesson Model 22-4 Thunder Ranch) precisely because Indy carried one like it on his adventures. The gorgeous vistas, rich musical score, and attention to interwar years details of the film holds my attention just as closely today as it did for that twelve year old boy.
By now, if you’re a regular follower of this column, you know firearms and defense of one’s loved ones is of particular interest to us. We’ve been fortunate through a military career and by seeking out training on our own to have associated with several men who have “Seen the elephant” on multiple occasions. If you poll such men, an action film which is guaranteed to be high on their lists for gun handling and tactical authenticity is the 1995 movie Heat. The “Break Contact” drill depicted in the film is textbook. The film’s martial authenticity is not by chance. Director Michael Mann brought in retired British SAS operator “Andy McNab” (Steven Billy Mitchell) to be the film’s technical advisor. After you’ve read McNab’s Bravo Two Zero and (particularly) Immediate Action; the silky smooth and realistic gunplay in the film then comes as no surprise.
My final action film vote goes to two films, Kill Bill, Volumes 1 and 2. Though Director Quintin Tarantino has proven himself personally to be just another Hollywood twit; his 2003 and 2004 take on the Kung Fu genre are chocked full of memorable scenes and lines. The mix of subtle wit and over the top action made a spoken line from Kill Bill a guaranteed way to get a laugh from a tense GWOT Era GI just before crossing the line of departure.
Next Week: War
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at: sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.