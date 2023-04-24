Lunatic people do lunatic things; no wishes or pieces of paper will ever change that fact. The recent attacks on a Christian school in Nashville by a transvestite and a bank in Louisville by a documented exhibitor of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) were but the latest in a string of mass murders committed by Democrat extremists. Just as I would no sooner debate with a man who had declared himself a Guernsey cow; I refuse to spend time attempting to reason away other such obvious psychoses.
To what we can control, hear us when we assure you taxpayer-funded bodyguards are trained that at the onset of an attack, there is no more than about a five second window to save the maximum number of lives. You are your own “first responder.” No one is coming to save you.
When your family comes under attack, use your concealed firearm to immediately cut them a path to safety. If you are responsible for the safety of others’ children, you have a decision to make. Right now. Before we go any further, understand we would never suggest prioritizing the lives of precious little children over slavishly following miserably failed “gun-free” zone regulations. Never.
However, for those who are done waiting on our spineless “leaders,” a few observations: A snub nosed .22 LR revolver (the Ruger LCR wearing Hogue Bantam stocks); stoked with CCI Mini-Mag, round nose ammunition (Penetration is king.); and carried in one of the “deep cover” holster options from SmartCarry, PHLster, Flashbang, and/or Galco makes for an efficient, discreet means of having a life saving safety tool instantly available to you. Forcing women and children to needlessly wait minutes (more than an hour at Uvalde) for rescue isn’t just negligence, it’s cruel and unusual punishment.
Tactics? Simple. Kneel against the wall a few feet past a corner intersecting the monster’s path; and just as he rounds the bend, deposit the revolver’s contents into his CPU. Finally, daily follow this loosely quoted wisdom from Sand Gap’s late, great Mr. Billy Williams: “Say squat to no one.”
“Are you carrying a gun?”
“No.” Are you under oath? No. You are not.
“Hold your arms out to the side whilst I ‘wand’ you.” Or “Step through this magnetometer.”
“No, thank you. I’m leaving now. Have a nice day.”
Next Week: State
“Stand your ground, don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.”
- Cpt. John Parker, Lexington Green, 19 APR 1775
